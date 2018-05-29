Photo: Africa Day brings together Iqaluit’s African, Caribbean residents

A group at Iqaluit's Africa Day, organized by the city's African and Caribbean residents, celebrate on Saturday, May 26 at the Sylvia Grinnell Pavilion where they shared foods—including fish cakes, cou-cou, spicy beans and rice—as well as music and dance. About 250 residents of Iqaluit come from a large number of countries in Africa and the Caribbean, from Togo to Barbados. See more photos of the Africa Day event on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)