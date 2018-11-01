Photo: Already sold!

You can see the 2018 Cape Dorset print collection at the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum in Iqaluit until Dec. 8. Here, museum curator Gyu Oh and Beth Beattie mark off the sold prints that will remain on display until the exhibition ends. Each limited-edition print is hand printed, and artists work closely with skilled printmakers, Gyu Oh said, on Saturday, Oct. 20, during a lottery sale for the new collection. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)