Photo: A generous Iqaluit fundraiser

Richard Paton, an Iqaluit man undergoing cancer treatment, is several thousand dollars closer to having his family visit him in Ottawa, thanks to a fundraiser organized by the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines at the Frobisher Bay Elks Lodge, Feb. 23. The event contributed $3,759 to Paton's fundraising objective of $12,000, which will pay for plane tickets for his wife and four children. Sheldon Nimchuk (far left) made two donations of $500, while Stuart Kennedy of DJ Specialties donated $1,000. Ambrose Livingstone (not shown here), representing the Tumiit Development Corp., also donated $1,000. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Richard and his family," said the night's organizer, Terry Dobbin, standing to the right of The Trade-Offs guitarist and singer, Josh Qaumariaq. To make a donation to Paton's campaign, visit his GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/paton-family-in-support-of-richard). Paton was diagnosed with throat cancer last December. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)