Lindsey Qanguq of Pond Inlet looks joyous after receiving her certificate at the Nunavut Sivuniksavut graduation ceremonies in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 15. Qanguq was one of 22 graduates of the first-year Inuit studies program, along with 15 graduates of the second-year advanced Inuit studies program. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NUNAVUT SIVUNIKSAVUT)