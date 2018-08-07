Photo: Ancient Inuit site offers quite the view

Maggie Kuniliusie came across the ancient, untouched remains of Thule sod houses and food caches during a family day trip to Mattaatujjanaq, a traditional name meaning a place of abundant of whale skin, also known as Matak Fiord, in Auyuittuq National Park south of Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut. Nunatsiaq News wishes our readers a restful August long weekend. Our offices in Iqaluit and Ottawa will be shut on Monday. We’ll be back at it on Tuesday, Aug. 7. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGGIE KUNILIUSIE)