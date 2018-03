Mushers depart from the Nunavik community of Tasiujaq during the start of Makivik Corp.’s Ivakkak dogsled race on Tuesday, March 20. This year 11 mushers are competing. The race's route along the Ungava Bay coast will take them northward, past the communities of Aupaluk, Kangirsuk and Quaqtaq before finishing in Kangiqsujuaq. The race is expected to take about 10 days. (PHOTO COURTESY PIERRE DUNNIGAN/MAKIVIK)