Photo: Andrew Qappik receives Order of Canada honour

Andrew Qappik of Pangnirtung stands with Governor General Julie Payette on Sept. 6 at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during his investiture into the Order of Canada. Qappik was honoured for his "initial drawings that helped inspire draft versions of Nunavut’s flag and coat of arms" and “for his contributions to defining the visual culture of Nunavut as a master printmaker and sculptor.” (PHOTO BY SGT. JOHANIE MAHEU, RIDEAU HALL © OSGG, 2018)