This is one of Inuk artist Couzyn van Heuvelen’s creations inspired by fishing lures. It forms part of his "Nitsiit" installation on show at Sheridan College's campus in Mississauga, Ontario. Van Heuvelen was recently nominated for the prestigious Sobey Art Award. For more, see our story on him today at www.nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SHERIDAN COLLEGE/TONI HAFKENSCHEID)