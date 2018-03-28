Photo: Arctic Council Indigenous reps get connected

Indigenous representatives from the Arctic Council’s permanent participants stand in front of a display of flags from the council’s Arctic states and Indigenous organizations, including the Inuit Circumpolar Council. During a two-day meeting in Levi, Finland, along with senior Arctic officials, they discussed subjects such as improving telecommunications—a focus while Finland is chairing the Arctic Council. “The main idea is to improve connectivity in the Arctic in different ways, which means that all the inhabitants of the region should have modern means of communications and services so that they will be well-prepared for the changes foreseen in the Arctic,” said Finland’s representative, Aleksi Härkönen. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARCTIC COUNCIL)