Photo: Art Gallery of Ontario hosts new exhbit of Cape Dorset duo

Kuzy Curley, right, a sculptor originally from Cape Dorset, is interviewed by a reporter June 11 at the Art Gallery of Ontario, in front of the giant drawing by Tim Pitsiulak titled Swimming with Giants. Curley is one of four Inuit curators behind the new exhibit the AGO is hosting called Tunirrusiangit, featuring the works of the late Kenojuak Ashevak and her late nephew Tim Pitsiulak. Read more later on Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)