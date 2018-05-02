Photo: Arviat students learn skills, tour the legislature

High school students from John Arnalukjuak School in Arviat get a tour of Nunavut's legislative assembly on Monday, April 30 from Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main. The youth visited Iqaluit for a Skills Canada competition that finished this past weekend. Each student is going home with a medal from the competition that recognizes skills-building in areas like photography, aesthetics, hairstyling and video production. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)