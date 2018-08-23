Photo: Award for Qaujigiartiit Health’s executive director in Copenhagen

Iqaluit's Dr. Gwen Healey receives the Jens Peder Hart Hansen Award at the International Congress on Circumpolar Health in Copenhagen on Aug. 15. The award is given to emerging researchers at the ICCH conferences, which take place every three years. Healey, who was born and raised in Iqaluit, was cited for having built up the Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre's capacity and carrying out research "with a heart." (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)