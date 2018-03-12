Photo: Baker Lake elder honoured with Sovereign’s Medal

The Commissioner of Nunavut, Nellie Kusugak, left, presents the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers to Baker Lake elder and language advocate Winnie Owingayak March 1 during a visit to the Kivalliq community. Owingayak has been honoured with the Governor General-issued medal for her work in developing Tuhaalruuqtut, Ancestral Sounds, an interactive exhibit of Inuit songs, legends and photographs on display at the Inuit Heritage Centre in Baker Lake. During her visit, Kusugak also handed out medals to 18 other community members for volunteer work, bravery and community service. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GN)