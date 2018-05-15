Photo: Baker Lake stages Inuit fashion show

Nunatsiaq News
Participants in the Baker Lake fashion show line up last Friday, May 11 in the Sanavik Co-op store, which organized the event to coincide with Hamlet Day. Some of the outfits were new creations, while others had been handed down from generation-to-generation, said the co-op's general manager, Simona McIntyre. See more photos from the fashion show on the Nunatsiaq News Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SANAVIK CO-OP)
