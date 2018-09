Nunavik singer and songwriter Beatrice Deer, centre, performs with Olivia Chislett on Saturday, Sept. 8 in an Alianait concert at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit. Deer just released her fifth album, My All To You, which features all original works. She currently lives in Montreal. Iqaluit artist Looee Arreak opened the show. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VINCENT DESROSIERS)