Arviat resident Gordy Kidlapik has tiny new visitors this spring: ruby-crowned kinglets, tiny birds that usually are found further south than Nunavut. The male has a ruby-coloured crown patch on its head. The birds have been showing up at Kidlapik's porch, where he says they may have been pecking on some drying caribou ribs. (PHOTO BY GORDY KIDLAPIK/TWITTER)