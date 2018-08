Dust and smoke blow over the hillside overlooking Frobisher Bay just after 6 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 8, following blasting as part of construction of a small-craft harbour and deep-sea port. Tower Arctic announced on Facebook that there will be another blast tonight at 6:15 p.m. For safety reasons, contractors are asking residents to stay 500 metres away during blasting. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)