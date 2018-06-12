Photo: Bon appétit!

Michel Rheault and Michel Potvin stand with a boiling pot of 1.5-pound lobsters on Saturday, June 9, at the francophone centre in Iqaluit. The Association des Francophones du Nunavut brought up 504 lobsters for its annual lobster dinner, which kicked off a week of activities organized by the AFN. There will also be a concert of traditional Quebec music by “De Temps Antan” on Saturday, June 16 at the francophone centre, starting at 7:30 p.m. And there’s also the “While having soup” event from Thursday June 14 to Saturday, June 16 in front of the Elders Qammaq. The event is billed as “like having a coffee with a stranger … but with a soup.” That event is the creation of Québec-based art company ATSA—Quand l'Art passe à l'Action (When art takes action). About 1,000 French-speakers now call Iqaluit home. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)