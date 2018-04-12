Photo: Calling for cleaner Arctic shipping

The Inuk environmental and human rights advocate, Sheila Watt Cloutier, speaks on Tuesday, April 10 at a side event organized by the Clean Arctic Alliance at the International Maritime Organization’s meeting in London, England. Other Arctic Indigenous representatives are also in London to demand consistent Indigenous representation at the IMO, and to explain why shipping issues related to climate change and environmental protection are important to Arctic communities. Read more about the ongoing call for a ban on the use of heavy fuel oil by Arctic ships on Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CLEAN ARCTIC ALLIANCE)