Photo: Cambridge Bay loses elder Lena Ayalik Kamoayok

Cambridge Bay's Lena Ayalik Kamoayok, who served as an elder in residence and a board member for the Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq—formerly known as the Kitikmeot Historical Society—died Oct. 19 at the age of 79. She's seen here wearing an Inuinnait-style starburst-hooded fur parka. "Most recently, she was one of our cherished elders who contributed a wealth of knowledge through the interview process during many research projects and taking her out on the land to the Qingauq area," said Pamela Gross, the executive director of PI. "The last piece of advice that she shared was, 'You cannot play string games when you are pregnant because you will have complications during your delivery.' We will miss you and your humour. However, we know that your spirit will live on through looking at the pieces you've created, words and wisdom that you shared." (PHOTO COURTESY OF PI)