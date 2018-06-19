Nunatsiaq News
Photo: Cape Dorset high school grad wins artist’s scholarship

Lilly Parr, a new graduate of Peter Pitseolak high school in Cape Dorset, is the newest recipient of the Kananginak Pootoogook scholarship, handed out June 11 in the Baffin community. This is the eighth annual scholarship handed out in memory of the late and revered artist Kananginak Pootoogook, who died in 2010. The award is given each year to a graduating student by the West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DORSET FINE ARTS)
