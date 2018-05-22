Photo: Cawing and cooing in Clyde River

Robert Kautuk spotted six ravens outside his Clyde River home in the blowing snow last weekend, but just one of the birds stuck out. Ravens, or tulugait, take advantage of limited warmth in the cold weather by turning their backs to the sun so their black feathers can absorb heat. We hope you enjoy more seasonable weather than this over the Victoria Day long weekend, during which time our offices will be shut. We’ll be back at it on Tuesday, May 22. (PHOTO BY ROBERT KAUTUK)