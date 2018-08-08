Photo: Celebrating a lifetime of work in Nunavut arts

Madeline Ivalu of Igloolik receives a lifetime achievement award in Nunavut’s performing arts from the Qaggiavuut Society on Aug. 9. Ivalu has received three Genie awards, for best actress, best direction and best screenplay. Her latest film, Tia and Piujuq, will be released this year. She was one of three lifetime achievement award recipients that day. Sidone Nirlungayuk of Kugaaruk was one of the first Inuk actors to appear on television, when she played a young Inuk mother in the 1960s in the NFB’s Netsilik Series. In more recent years she has been a leader in her community’s Inuktitut choir for decades. And Susan Avingaq of Igloolik has won Genie awards for best screenplay, best art direction and best music. Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak, centre, and singer Susan Aglukark, not pictured, presided over the event. (PHOTO COURTESY OF QAGGIAVUUT)