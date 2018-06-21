Photo: Celebrating community clean-up

Deanna Eileen Ekvana Taylor, 14, of Cambridge Bay holds up a plaque featuring her winning design for Nunavut’s community cleanup T-shirt, which will be given to people around the territory who participate in community cleanup efforts. The Grade 9 student at Kiilinik High School also received a solar panel-powered backpack. Cambridge Bay's community cleanup is scheduled for June 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a barbecue and prizes for the participants. (PHOTO BY DAVE TAYLOR)