Ina Zakal of the Ottawa Inuit Children’s Centre celebrates life with two young throat singers on Parliament Hill on Monday, Sept. 10, to promote suicide prevention among Inuit. The event was organized by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the OICC, Nunavut Sivuniksavut and other partners. It coincides with a conference on suicide prevention that started today in Baker Lake. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)