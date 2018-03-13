Photo: Celebrating sobriety

Kuujjuaq residents enjoy a picnic outside the Nunavik community last month as part of the month-long Pingngupaa sobriety challenge, hosted by the Isuarsivik treatment centre. Over the month of February, 30 participants signed up to abstain from drinking alcohol with the help of a sponsor. Participants also took part in fundraising activities throughout the month. Proceeds will go towards the new Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre, set to open in Kuujjuaq in 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ISUARSIVIK)