These four internationally known nautical flags make up what’s known as the “call sign” of the naval frigate HMCS Charlottetown. The call-sign flags—Charlie, Golf, Alpha, Juliette—correspond with the phonetic alphabet. This photo shows waters between Iqaluit and Greenland as the ship sailed through three- and four-foot swells during the evening on Aug. 29. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)