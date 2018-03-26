Photo: Check out the AWG 2018 pins

The athletic prowess on show at the 2018 Arctic Winter Games, which wrap up today in South Slave, N.W.T., is all fine and good, but many attendees know the real competition is to see who can snag a complete collection of pins from all the teams. Here’s a display at the pin trading centre set up in Hay River’s recreation centre. As of today, Team Nunavut was in seventh place with 40 medals and Team Nunavik was in eighth place with 21 medals. The closing ceremony was scheduled for later today. (PHOTO COURTESY AWG 2018)