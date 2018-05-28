Nunatsiaq News
Photo: Check out the Speaker’s new get-up

Nunavut Speaker Joe Enook stands in the foyer of the Nunavut legislature while wearing an outfit with some new touches: a sealskin tie and caribou-bone buttons. These were added by Iqaluit designer Nicole Camphaug, known for her sealskin creations, who is also an employee of the legislative assembly. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)
#1. Posted by Commenter on May 28, 2018

It looks ridiculous….like a piece of cardboard wrapped around his neck or a paint sample to match his moustach…

