May 28, 2018 - 7:45 am
Photo: Check out the Speaker’s new get-up
Nunavut Speaker Joe Enook stands in the foyer of the Nunavut legislature while wearing an outfit with some new touches: a sealskin tie and caribou-bone buttons. These were added by Iqaluit designer Nicole Camphaug, known for her sealskin creations, who is also an employee of the legislative assembly. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)
