Photo: Circumpolar parliamentarians meet in Inari, Finland

About 50 parliamentarians from around the circumpolar world are meeting in Inari, Finland this week for the 13th Arctic Parliamentary Conference. From Monday, Sept. 17 to Wednesday, Sept. 19, they will meet at the Saami Parliament to discuss such subjects as telecommunications, the impacts of climate change and the well-being of people who live in the Arctic. "The aim is to hold a meeting that will increase openness, knowledge and awareness of important Arctic matters," said the chair of the Finnish delegation, Katri Kulmuni. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SAAMI PARLIAMENT)