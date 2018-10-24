Photo: Compliments to Iqaluit’s young chef

River McCluskey, a nine-year-old boy from Iqaluit, is one of 25 young chefs from across Canada chosen as winners at the Kid Food Nation gala. The event, sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada and funded by the federal government, was held at the Fairmount Chateau Laurier in Ottawa last weekend. River won the prize for a recipe for baked Arctic char with citrus relish. (HANDOUT PHOTO)