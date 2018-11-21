Photo: Confronting child sexual abuse in Inuit Nunangat

The widespread prevalence of child sexual abuse in Inuit Nunangat “plays against our narrative of who we are,” Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said this morning at a forum at the Wabano Centre in Ottawa. “We talk about our love for children as one of the first things that is great about Inuit society … the rates of child sexual abuse go against that narrative.” The two-day ITK forum, which brings together 60 to 70 people from Nunavut, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut, the Inuvialuit settlement region and Greenland, began Nov. 20, Universal Children’s Day, and will look at ways of preventing child sexual abuse. Read our stories later on nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)