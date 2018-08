Coral Harbour “Team Salliq” players celebrate their victory in front of a rainbow in the annual Calm Air Cup softball tournament in Rankin Inlet, which took place on Aug. 8-12. Teams from all over the region participated, including a team from Churchill and one from Iqaluit. Both Team Salliq and Rankin Inlet’s Team Katigvik qualified for next summer’s nationals. (PHOTO BY KELLI MCCLARTY)