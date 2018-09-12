Photo: Day two of MMIWG hearings in Iqaluit gets started

"It's a very good morning, a beautiful morning," Louise Haulli tells those gathered for day two of hearings in Iqaluit by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Tuesday, Sept. 11. This week, institutional and knowledge keeper hearings are shedding light on colonial violence. These hearings are different from community hearings already held by commissioners of the inquiry. Instead of families and survivors, the commission will hear from experts, elders and community leaders. A report by the commission is expected by the end of April 2019. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)