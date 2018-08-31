Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: Around the Arctic August 31, 2018 - 7:45 am

Photo: Deceptive appearance

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
It may look like there are two icebergs here, but it’s really just one. Navigators call this berg with two tips a dry-dock iceberg, because it looks like you could sail your vessel right through its centre. But that wouldn’t be a smart move, said crew on the bridge of HMCS Charlottetown, as it sailed past the berg at the mouth of the Davis Strait on Aug. 28. While double-hulled, the 134-metre naval frigate is not strengthened for ice, so sailors keeping watch on the bridge are on the look-out for ice during their summer Arctic deployment. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)
