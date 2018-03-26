Photo: Dreaming of electric snowmobiles

If you're looking for a lightweight, environmentally friendly snowmobile, Taiga's new 500-pound electric machines may be your thing. The snowmobile's electric motor is fed by a 15-kWh battery pack that can run for 100 kilometres and boasts a three-second 0 to 100 km/h acceleration sprint. It takes two hours at 240 volts to charge the machine. Interested? You can plunk down US$500 as a refundable deposit. The company plans to bring the TS2 to market in 2019, with a base price of US$15,000. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TAIGA)