Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: -none- March 26, 2018 - 8:10 am

Photo: Dreaming of electric snowmobiles

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
If you're looking for a lightweight, environmentally friendly snowmobile, Taiga's new 500-pound electric machines may be your thing. The snowmobile's electric motor is fed by a 15-kWh battery pack that can run for 100 kilometres and boasts a three-second 0 to 100 km/h acceleration sprint. It takes two hours at 240 volts to charge the machine. Interested? You can plunk down US$500 as a refundable deposit. The company plans to bring the TS2 to market in 2019, with a base price of US$15,000. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TAIGA)
If you're looking for a lightweight, environmentally friendly snowmobile, Taiga's new 500-pound electric machines may be your thing. The snowmobile's electric motor is fed by a 15-kWh battery pack that can run for 100 kilometres and boasts a three-second 0 to 100 km/h acceleration sprint. It takes two hours at 240 volts to charge the machine. Interested? You can plunk down US$500 as a refundable deposit. The company plans to bring the TS2 to market in 2019, with a base price of US$15,000. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TAIGA)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

(1) Comments:

#1. Posted by Ataniiq on March 27, 2018

Will this stand up to -50 or colder?

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?