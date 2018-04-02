Photo: Easter in CamBay

Fast as a hare! Kids in Cambridge Bay participate in Easter festivities on Saturday, March 31. Here they’re racing to balloons that contain notes that could lead to prizes. The three days of events also featured a big Easter egg hunt, snowmobile races, a competition to see who wore the best traditional outfit, and more. William Palvialok and Annie Agligoetok organized the events. Karen McFarlane, the widow of the community's recently deceased family doctor, Bruce McFarlane, contributed money to help make the Easter games, which she and her husband had participated in, more enjoyable for everyone. (PHOTO COURTESY RED SUN PRODUCTIONS)