Photo: Elias Semigak’s Dancing Bear

Louise Leatherdale stands with Elias Semigak’s Dancing Bear after announcing a gift of $1 million to the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Inuit Art Centre on behalf of her and her late husband, Doug Leatherdale. The Doug and Louise Leatherdale Gallery will be established in the new building, which will connect to the gallery on all levels. The gallery’s $65-million Inuit Art Centre, set to open in 2020, will be home to the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art, featuring more than 13,000 carvings, drawings, prints, textiles and new media. The centre also plans to offer ongoing education in Inuit history, culture and art, "in partnership with Inuit," the gallery said in an Oct. 5 news release. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WINNIPEG ART GALLERY)