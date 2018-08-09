Photo: Elisapee Inukpuk’s dolls on display

An exhibit of dolls created by Elisapee Inukpuk, who was born near Inukjuak in 1938 and passed away earlier this year, is being showcased by the gallery at Concordia University’s Faculty of Fine Arts. The exhibit is curated by the Montreal-based Inuk filmmaker Asinnajaq in partnership with the Avataq Cultural Institute. The gallery will host a drop-in sewing circle, featuring tea and bannock, on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY OF FOFA GALLERY/GUY H’HEUREUX)