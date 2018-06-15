Nunatsiaq News
NEWS: Nunavik June 15, 2018 - 8:10 am

Photo: End-of-year awards

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The school year at Jaanimmarik School in Kuujjuaq draws to a close with an awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 12. Pictured here are the elementary students who received awards, along with their teachers; school principal Alain Rochefort (far left); vice-principal Jeff Creamer (fourth from right); the school’s mascot, Nirlimarik; and the MCs (at the back), Kativik Ilisarniliriniq President and Kuujjuaq Commissioner Robbie Watt and Education Committee President Alena Stevenson. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)
