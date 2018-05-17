Photo: Exploring Canada in Rankin Inlet

Students at Simon Alaittuq School in Rankin Inlet and their families take part in a scavenger hunt on Friday, May 4, in which they explore Canada on a giant floor map supplied by Canadian Geographic. Grade 5 teacher Julie Gardner told Nunatsiaq News that the map, which is 10.7 m x 7.9 m in size, has provided a great hands-on experience for students, and teachers have used the map as a tool to enrich lessons in subjects ranging from social studies, to science and mathematics. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIE GARDNER/SIMON ALAITTUQ SCHOOL)