Niivi Snowball, aged 10 and daughter of photographer Isabelle Dubois, opens the festivities on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Aqpik Jam, singing the song “This is Me” from the movie musical “The Greatest Showman.” She was accompanied on the guitar by her proud dad, Kuujjuaq rock star Etua Snowball, aka Sinuupa. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)