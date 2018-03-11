Photo: Fashion at the legislature

The foyer of Nunavut's legislature is decked out this week with a display of Inuit parkas, new and old. Besides these caribou and sealskin coats fit for the whole family, the collection showcases a floor-length sealskin trench coat with polar bear claw toggles, an embroidered wool duffel parka, a cotton-covered duffel amauti made in Pangnirtung, a Western-style Mother Hubbard sunburst parka with a patterned cotton cover, and some fashion-forward pieces like a purple Arctic Goddess jacket by designer Rannva Simonsen and a seal-and-leather-mix Arctic Allure jacket by designer Victoria Kakutinniq. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)