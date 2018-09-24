Photo: Floating on a mosaic sea

Kaley Sheppard, right, stands with Darlene Coward Wight, curator of Inuit art at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, on Friday, Sept. 21, near a wooden structure that was built to protect part of the sidewalk on Memorial Blvd, in front of the gallery. The WAG asked Sheppard to design a mural on the outside of the structure as part of the 2018 Wall-to-Wall Mural + Culture Festival. The mural is titled “Mosaic Sea.” Sheppard said “this work was created by putting Inuit-style imagery together through a collage-based process. I see the process of layering the imagery as a metaphor for the building of self, as I add and shed layers to my life through time.” Sheppard, an emerging artist, whose father comes from Nunatsiavut, lives and creates art in Winnipeg. The outdoor art installation will exist on Memorial Blvd. for a year or more, until the opening of the WAG Inuit Art Centre in 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WAG)