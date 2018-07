A grizzly bear is spotted hunting for lemmings and voles on the tundra just north of Kugluktuk. Grizzly bears are more and more common on western Nunavut’s mainland and on some Arctic islands. Mainland grizzlies eat anything from plant roots and berries to caribou, muskox and smaller rodents. (PHOTO BY M. DUMOND/UMINGMAK PRODUCTIONS INC.)