Photo: Former Nunavut premier launches new book

Former Nunavut premier Paul Okalik, second from left, is seen at the launch of his new book in Montreal on April 30, with Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough mayor Benoît Dorais, Okalik's granddaughter Brynn Okalik Thibault, editor Louis McComber and Baraka Books publisher Robin Philpot. Let's Move On: Paul Okalik Speaks Out tells the story of Okalik's rise in politics, the creation of Nunavut as a territory and its ongoing efforts towards self-determination. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BARAKA BOOKS)