A newcomer to Iqaluit's comedy scene who goes by Marley does her first stand-up performance at an event called Funny Humans (Who Just so Happen to be Women) at the Frobisher Inn Nov. 3. The event, headlined by New York City–based comedy duo The El-Solomons, was held to raise money for Iqaluit's Qimaavik women's shelter. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)