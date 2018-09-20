Photo: Gas up in Nunavik

The price of gas has just gone up in Nunavik. The per litre cost, set for the region’s fuel distributors, went up from $1.79 to $2.03 on Sept. 1. Inuit drivers in the region get some relief through Nunavik’s gasoline subsidy program, managed by the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik Corp., which subsidizes the price of gas by 40 cents a litre, reducing the cost to $1.63. The program is one of six cost-of-living measures—which also subsidize food, airfare and harvesting equipment—offered to Nunavimmiut since 2007. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)