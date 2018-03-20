Photo: Gatineau organization delivers gifts to Nunavik school

Iqaluit actor and Arctic games athlete Johnny Issaluk delivers a workshop on empowerment to students at Kangiqsualujjuaq’s Ulluriaq school March 8. The event was coordinated through I Love First Peoples, a charitable organization which pairs southern and northern youth. In this exchange, students from Gatineau and Montreal packed shoeboxes full of gifts and photos to send to the Nunavik students. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KI)