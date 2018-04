Eemeelayou Arnaquq competes in the Toonik Tyme seal skinning contest in Iqaluit yesterday. Jimmy Nowdlak won the three-person competition and Imoona Karpik also participated. After the seal skinning contest, Toonik Tyme moved into the curling rink for a closing ceremony. This year's spring festival ran from April 12 to April 22. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)